ECU Baseball Season Just One Week Away; Cliff Godwin Show to debut March 12th on WNCT-TV

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin Friday afternoon, exactly one week before the Pirates open the 2017 baseball season.

Brian and Coach Godwin touched on several topics, including just how this team has handled all of the preseason accolades.

“I think the team has handeled it well,” said Godwin. “The older guys have focused on preparing each day and trying to get a little bit better and just being very consistent during practice.”

East Carolina opens the baseball season next Friday at Ole Miss. The Pirates have their home opener in two weeks against LaSalle.

The Clliff Godwin television show will make its debut on March 12th. WNCT-TV is the official station of the Pirates and will air this first ever ECU Coaches Show for baseball.