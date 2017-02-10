ECU Baseball Season Just One Week Away; Cliff Godwin Show to debut March 12th on WNCT-TV

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
cliff-one-on-one

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin Friday afternoon, exactly one week before the Pirates open the 2017 baseball season.

Brian and Coach Godwin touched on several topics, including just how this team has handled all of the preseason accolades.

“I think the team has handeled it well,” said Godwin. “The older guys have focused on preparing each day and trying to get a little bit better and just being very consistent during practice.”

East Carolina opens the baseball season next Friday at Ole Miss. The Pirates have their home opener in two weeks against LaSalle.

The Clliff Godwin television show will make its debut on March 12th. WNCT-TV is the official station of the Pirates and will air this first ever ECU Coaches Show for baseball.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s