Deputies: Man arrested for making threats against school on social media

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrest a man for threatening harm and against students and staff at a Washington County school.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendall Davenport Friday morning.

Deputies say Davenport posted a threat against students and staff at Plymouth High School on social media. School resource officers arrested him when he arrived at the school Friday morning.

Investigators say they found a semi-automatic handgun during a search of Davenport’s car. Deputies say they also found a rifle during a search of his home.

seized-evidence

The 32-year-old was charged with Making a False Report of Mass Destruction on Education Property through Social Media.

Davenport was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond.

