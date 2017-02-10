County leaders push state to eliminate sales tax for nonprofits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Commissioners are pushing the General Assembly for changes to the way nonprofits are taxed across North Carolina.

Right now, the organizations pay sales tax, which the state can refund later on. Yet local lawmakers say that leads to mistakes and could end up costing taxpayers.

This has been an issue for Pitt County in the past. During the recession, the county had to repay nearly $3 million in sales tax because the state miscalculated.

Many local nonprofits are on board with the change, including the United Way. The organization continues its efforts to improve education in the East by distributing free books to kids.

While the tax does present a funding issue, Executive Director Jim Cieslar says he’s more concerned about all the paperwork taking away from efforts to help the community.

“We pay the sales tax. But then twice a year, we can apply to the state and we get that money reimbursed. For the United Way, I checked with our accountant, we’re talking about maybe a thousand dollars a year,” Cieslar said.

It’s also an issue for nonprofit Ayden Golf and Country Club. General Manager Brandon Robertson says eliminating the sales tax would greatly benefit the club and his members.

“If we can clear up that cash flow in the beginning of the year when it’s most important to us because it’s the off season for golf, we can do a lot of things for our members that we normally don’t get to do and we get to keep our prices lower because we’re not trying to generate that profit that we just lost,” Robertson said.

Commissioners pushed this last year as well, but were told the state needed the money. Local representatives say they’ll push for a study to figure out how to best handle the issue this session.