Camp Lejeune couple charged with stealing checks

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Camp Lejeune couple has been arrested after Onslow County deputies said they stole checks and deposited them into their account for financial gain.

Dylan Johnson, 25, and Kayla Johnson, 23, both of Ruiz Court at Camp Lejeune, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with taking and depositing the checks.

Deputies said they responded to a home on November 2 to a report of two people who had checks stolen from them.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed the Johnsons had taken those checks and deposited them into their own personal bank account.

Dylan Johnson was issued a $25,000 secured bond, and Kayla Johnson was given a $9,000 secured bond.

Both have their first court appearance on February 9, 2017.

