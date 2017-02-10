2 men, teen girl arrested in Pamlico Co. sweepstakes robbery

sweepstakes

ALLIANCE, N.C. (WNCT) – An internet sweepstakes business in Alliance the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said was illegal was robbed at gunpoint in December. On Thursday, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they said were involved.

Dominic Graham, 25, and Ryshante Graham, 26, both of New Bern, have each been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrests stemmed from a robbery during which deputies said three people forcefully entered the sweepstakes, branded handguns and demanded cash.

Investigators said about $1,700 in cash was taken. Deputies said they identified Saraya Richardson, 16, from New Bern, as one of the three and arrested her on December 22.

She is also being charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Dominic and Ryshante Graham, who were both arrested Thursday, are being housed at the Pamlico County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail each.

Richardson was placed under a $500,000 bond, but deputies said due to her age and criminal history she received a bond reduction and was released after posting bond.

The Grahams have their first court appearance Friday in Pamlico County District Court.

Investigators are expected to make the fourth arrest in the case in the near future, and deputies said they will also charging the owner of the business with operating an illegal sweepstakes establishment.

