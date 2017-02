WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – South Central routed rival DH Conley 68-43 to wrap up a perfect conference season in the Eastern Carolina 4A-3A.

The Falcons had already clinched the regular season title, but the Falcons still cruised on senior night.

In Vanceboro, West Craven came from behind and beat Havelock 66-61 to wrap up the Coastal championship. The Havelock girls were easy winners over West Craven in the opener, 68-24.