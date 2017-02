BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies have located a sex offender who failed to enroll in the sex offender program.

Sought since February 3rd, deputies said Thursday morning that they’ve taken into custody 31-year-old James Ryan Stevens, whose last known address was on Howard Road, Big Ridge MHP, Newport. He was also wanted for probation violations.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Steven was captured without incident Wednesday night.