NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police have released the name of a woman who was found dead in her home Tuesday.

Police said Dolores Warwick-Dias, 76, was found dead in her home on the 1900 block of Wilson Street in New Bern after police received a call for a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

New Bern police said there were no signs of foul play, and the death was medically related.