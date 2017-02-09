Man charged in Greenville quadruple murder back in court

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man accused of a quadruple murder in Greenville was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Dibon Toone is accused of killing three children and their mother.

The topic of Thursday’s discussion was evidence.

The district attorney provided inventory for biological evidence after Toone and his team sent a request.

The defendant’s attorneys told the court they’ve been to the scene, inspected the area and took photographs.

Toone has been charged with killing Garlette Howard and her three daughters.

The four victims were found dead in a west Greenville townhome.

Toone was arrested hours later in Richmond, Virginia.

The judge wants the parties to put together a summary of all the motions filed for the next status hearing on August 3.

This is a capital case, which means the district attorney could seek the death penalty.

There still no word on their decision.