Lenoir Community College works to speed up law enforcement training

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The job of a law enforcement officer can be difficult and dangerous, a while recruitment can be a challenge, the hiring process can be just as difficult.

LCC training director Daniel McLawhorn said it’s a process that can take months.

In fact, it typically takes up to six months to go from a training room to a patrol car. However, a LCC initiative is helping speed up that process, making that transition faster and smoother.

Logan Copas is enrolled in Lenoir Community College’s basic law enforcement training program, and for him, the call to the badge started years ago.

“I just felt like a need, like a calling,” said Copas. “I wanted to go out and help other people.”

But getting his certification is just the first step. The next step is applying for a position with a local law enforcement agency.

“What we are trying to do is go ahead and hire these students prior to going to BLET, so that once they graduate they can go ahead and start working and be on the road a lot faster,” said McLawhorn.

The first agency to try out the new initiative is the Kinston Police Department.

For Copas, he says the faster he can get in a uniform the better officer he will be.

It’s “kind of like when a rookie enter the NFL,” said Copas. “They are hungry to get out there. I think right after you pass the BLET, you want to get out there as soon as possible.”

The first class to participate in the new initiative starts next month.

If all goes well, LCC plans to expand the initiative to other law enforcement agencies in the area.