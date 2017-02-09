Jaws of Life used to extract Craven County crash victim

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire and EMS crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue a woman trapped in her car after a crash on Highway 70 Thursday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at 2:04 p.m. at Highway 70 and Garner Road.

Troopers said a minivan turned left onto a side road when it was hit by a white Nissan.

The jaws of life had to be used to get the driver and passenger out of the Nissan. The driver was flown to Vidant Medical Center with a broken femur and the passenger was transported to Carolina East.

All lanes were shut down and the road was not completely cleared until about an hour later.

Everyone in the minivan was OK, although troopers said one woman mentioned she had minor injuries.

Charges are pending.