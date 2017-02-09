Jaws of Life used to extract Craven County crash victim

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Accident-(1)

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire and EMS crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue a woman trapped in her car after a crash on Highway 70 Thursday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at 2:04 p.m. at Highway 70 and Garner Road.

Troopers said a minivan turned left onto a side road when it was hit by a white Nissan.

The jaws of life had to be used to get the driver and passenger out of the Nissan. The driver was flown to Vidant Medical Center with a broken femur and the passenger was transported to Carolina East.

All lanes were shut down and the road was not completely cleared until about an hour later.

Everyone in the minivan was OK, although troopers said one woman mentioned she had minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s