First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms this morning but cool and sunny for the afternoon

SUMMARY: A strong cold front moves toward the East this morning. Damaging winds, strong storms, as well as heavy downpours could be seen this morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clouds, rain and thunderstorms will move across the area early this morning. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail. Temperatures will still be warm for this time of year, in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be quite breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. The rain and storms should exit the coast by mid to late morning.We will probably reach our high temperatures by mid-morning before cooling as the front passes and colder air filters in.



THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers could remain in the area throughout the day. Temperatures will fall through the day into the upper 40s to low 50s along with peaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will continue to howl out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with high gusts, especially along the coast.

TONIGHT: The cold front will bring chilly temperatures overnight with lows dipping into the 20s. It will stay breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will be a factor first thing Friday morning.

FRIDAY: High pressure will begin to build bringing sunny skies for the end of the work week with highs in the 40s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 60 ° F precip: 70% 59 ° F precip: 90% 56 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 30% 52 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast