First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms this morning but cool and sunny for the afternoon

SUMMARY: A strong cold front moves toward the East this morning.  Damaging winds, strong storms, as well as heavy downpours could be seen this morning.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Clouds, rain and thunderstorms will move across the area early this morning. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail. Temperatures will still be warm for this time of year, in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be quite breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. The rain and storms should exit the coast by mid to late morning.We will probably reach our high temperatures by mid-morning before cooling as the front passes and colder air filters in.

THIS AFTERNOON:  A few showers could remain in the area throughout the day. Temperatures will fall through the day into the upper 40s to low 50s along with peaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will continue to howl out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with high gusts, especially along the coast.

TONIGHT: The cold front will bring chilly temperatures overnight with lows dipping into the 20s. It will stay breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills will be a factor first thing Friday morning.

FRIDAY: High pressure will begin to build bringing sunny skies for the end of the work week with highs in the 40s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

