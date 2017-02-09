ECU’s Women’s Roundtable honors alumnae at special event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 100 Pirates came together for the fifth installment of the Incredible ECU Women Series Thursday, which is organized by the university’s Women’s Roundtable.

It brought generations of Pirate women from all across the country together to talk about leadership, service and philanthropy.

Eleven alumnae were honored, including Linda Thomas.

“The university is very special, especially to the eastern part of the state and to the United States as a whole,” Thomas said. “And I look at it from a perspective of preparing young lives to go out and conquer the world because the sky’s the limit for these students. They have so many opportunities afforded to them. They just have to take advantage of them.”

Proceeds from the event go toward the Women’s Roundtable Access Scholarship Endowment Fund and the Women’s Roundtable Honors College Endowment Fund.

 

