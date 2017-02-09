ECU takes part in S.H.O.E.S. Project, focusing on mental health issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 400 shoes were on display along East Carolina University’s mall Thursday as part of the S.H.O.E.S. Project.

It stands for “students honoring others’ everyday struggles.”

The project aims to help students dealing with mental health issues.

More than 400 pairs of shoes represent the many students dealing with one of those obstacles.

There is also a “worthy wall” where students can write down reasons for being loved.

“It’s not just one person,” said Marcus Silver, assistant director of campus living.

Silver said a lot of students are affected by mental health, depression and anxiety and “it’s not just at ECU. It’s across the country.”

It was recognized as a national program of the year for 2016.