ECU takes part in S.H.O.E.S. Project, focusing on mental health issues

Kenneth Roundtree Published: Updated:
SHOES

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 400 shoes were on display along East Carolina University’s mall Thursday as part of the S.H.O.E.S. Project.

It stands for “students honoring others’ everyday struggles.”

The project aims to help students dealing with mental health issues.

More than 400 pairs of shoes represent the many students dealing with one of those obstacles.

There is also a “worthy wall” where students can write down reasons for being loved.

“It’s not just one person,” said Marcus Silver, assistant director of campus living.

Silver said a lot of students are affected by mental health, depression and anxiety and “it’s not just at ECU. It’s across the country.”

It was recognized as a national program of the year for 2016.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s