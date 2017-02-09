Eastern N.C. leaders meet for inaugural CEO roundtable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of CEOs met at PENCO Products in Greenville Thursday morning for the inaugural Eastern North Carolina CEO Roundtable.

The goal of the roundtable was to collaborate on ideas and learn from one another.

“We’re all based here in eastern North Carolina, so we face many, many of the same challenges,” said Tom Kulikowski, PENCO CEO. “Irrespective to the industry, whether you’re making hammocks or lockers or boats, or you’re in the service industry, we face many of the same challenges. So I believe the collective wisdom of many is far better than each of us trying to solve the same problems individually.”

CEO’s from all over the East were in attendance, including CEOs from NCEast Alliance, the Hammock Source and Grady White Boats.

The group hopes to make the roundtable a monthly meeting.