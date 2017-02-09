Eastern N.C. leaders meet for inaugural CEO roundtable

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
ceo-roundtable

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of CEOs met at PENCO Products in Greenville Thursday morning for the inaugural Eastern North Carolina CEO Roundtable.

The goal of the roundtable was to collaborate on ideas and learn from one another.

“We’re all based here in eastern North Carolina, so we face many, many of the same challenges,” said Tom Kulikowski, PENCO CEO. “Irrespective to the industry, whether you’re making hammocks or lockers or boats, or you’re in the service industry, we face many of the same challenges. So I believe the collective wisdom of many is far better than each of us trying to solve the same problems individually.”

CEO’s from all over the East were in attendance, including CEOs from NCEast Alliance, the Hammock Source and Grady White Boats.

The group hopes to make the roundtable a monthly meeting.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s