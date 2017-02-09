DOT proposes new options for major intersections impacted by Evans Street expansion

Related Coverage Some residents worry about impact of project widening Evans Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Evans Street Widening Project is hitting another speed bump, as many drivers are concerned about major intersections along the impacted route.

This comes after 9 On Your Side reported about residents concerned with how the expansion would impact their property last month.

The project would widen the section of Evans Street from Greenville Boulevard to Cooper Street in Winterville to four lanes, adding bike lanes and sidewalks.

The Department of Transportation has developed potential alternatives for the major intersections: Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street and Firetower Road.

Project Engineer Maria Rogerson says the best option is a median u-turn design. Here’s how she says that would affect drivers.

“Instead of making your left turn off of Firetower Road like you’re going to Winterville, you would have to go a little further down Firetower Road, make a u-turn movement and then make a right off of Firetower to go down Old Tar Road towards Winterville. So we’re just moving the left turn moves to another location and not necessarily at the intersection,” Rogerson said.

DOT developed these alternatives based on public input and traffic projections for the coming years. Rogerson says that’s expected to be significant, so this alternative will help everyone.

“Reducing the amount of time that you have to sit at the intersection. So there’s different phases of the signals, so you reduce those phases of signals. So that being said, when you move the left turn further down, there would be a two phase signal where all you’re doing is stopping traffic on Firetower Road and allowing the traffic to make that left turn move,” Rogerson said.

DOT will ask for Greenville City Council’s support at its meeting Thursday night. It starts at City Hall at 6 p.m.

Construction is set to begin in 2021.