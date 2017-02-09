Condos added to Emerald Isle deck inspection program

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews at Emerald Isle are working to make sure a deck collapse in 2015 that sent 23 people to the hospital never happens again.

The collapse happened at a rental unit on the island.

The deck inspection program is now expanding to include condo units as well as rentals.

However, the condos may not necessarily include yearly inspections.

“In the case of the condominium complexes — just the nature of the beast — they may focus more on safety and education,” said Frank Rush, Emerald Isle town manager. “I don’t think there will be an annual inspection associated with that but those are the kinds of details they’re working through right now.”

There are about 10 condo complexes on the island, and the town hopes to have the program in place by spring.

The overall goal is to make sure all decks on the island are safe.