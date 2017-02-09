Chocowinity men facing 40+ felony, 15 misdemeanor breaking & entering charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Chocowinity men are both facing over 40 felony counts and 15 misdemeanor counts after a Tuesday arrest by police.

22-year-old William Tyler Ward and 24-year-old Tyler Andrew Ayers were both arrested and charged with multiple counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Larceny of personal property including firearms. The two were allegedly found in possession of stolen property after a reported car break-in as well as stolen property from a recent business break-in outside the Washington city limits.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said, between September 2016 and January 2017, the agency took more than 25 reports of car break-ins from Whichard’s Beach citizens.

With Ward and Ayers suspected in the incidents, police notified the deputies about the arrests of the men. With similar crimes in Pitt County, the Greenville Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation. That led to a search of the homes and vehicle of both Ward and Ayers by all four agencies, which yielded stolen property from the Whichard’s Beach Road break-ins..

Ward was charged with 41 felonies and 15 misdemeanors and. Ayers was charged with 48 felonies and 15 misdemeanors; charges include Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Larceny, including Larceny of Firearms, Breaking and Entering a Building and Safecracking and Injury to Personal Property, Both are being held on a combined secured bond of $160,000.00 for all the charges. Ayers faces similar charges in Pitt County.