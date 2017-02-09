AAC releases 2017 football schedule; East Carolina hosts JMU in opener, then six more home games

PROVIDENCE, RI (WNCT) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the league’s 2017 football schedule today.
East Carolina will play seven home games, opening with defending FCS national champion James Madison.
Here is the 2017 ECU football schedule: (Game times will be announced at a later date.)
Sept. 2: James Madison
Sept. 9: at West Virginia
Sept. 16: Virginia Tech
Sept. 23: OPEN
Sept. 30: South Florida*
Oct. 7: Temple*
Oct. 14: at UCF*
Oct. 21: BYU
Oct. 28: at Houston*
Nov. 4: at UConn*
Nov. 11: Tulane*
Nov. 18: Cincinnati*
Nov. 25: at Memphis*
*Denotes conference game
