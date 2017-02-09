AAC releases 2017 football schedule; East Carolina hosts JMU in opener, then six more home games

PROVIDENCE, RI (WNCT) – The American Athletic Conference officially announced the league’s 2017 football schedule today.

East Carolina will play seven home games, opening with defending FCS national champion James Madison.

Here is the 2017 ECU football schedule: (Game times will be announced at a later date.)

Sept. 2: James Madison

Sept. 9: at West Virginia

Sept. 16: Virginia Tech

Sept. 23: OPEN

Sept. 30: South Florida*

Oct. 7: Temple*

Oct. 14: at UCF*

Oct. 21: BYU

Oct. 28: at Houston*

Nov. 4: at UConn*

Nov. 11: Tulane*

Nov. 18: Cincinnati*

Nov. 25: at Memphis*

*Denotes conference game

Here is a link to the entire 2017 AAC football schedule.

http://theamerican.org/news/2017/2/8/FB_0208175948.aspx