Veterinarians: Dental health important for dogs, cats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If you have a dog or cat, veterinarians say there is some important information owners need to know about their health.

February is Pet Dental Health Month.

Eighty percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats over the age of three suffer from dental disease.

Veterinarians in the East area said an oral health exam is just as important as an annual wellness check-up.

“Dogs and cats are not like us; they’re not flossing and brushing every day,” said veterinarian Jessica Girard. “You can brush your dog’s teeth and home and your cat’s teeth if they let you, and that will help take a lot of tartar off and will help prevent dental disease.”

Dental disease doesn’t just cause bad breath. It can lead to tooth loss, painful abscesses, difficulty eating and other serious health problems.