Title Boxing, Riley’s Army to fight pediatric cancer with boxing event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Title Boxing is joining forces with Riley’s Army for an event on Saturday aimed at battling pediatric cancer and helping young patients who are in the fight of their life.

“Each child that has cancer, they’re fighting their own battle,” said Emma Terry, with Riley’s Army. “I think that anyone that comes this weekend and understands how hard it is for one day of working out, I think it puts things in perspective.”

Proceeds from both the boxing class and the kickboxing class will go to Riley’s Army to help families whose children are battling cancer.

“We have a lot of members who are going through some sort of struggle,” said Nicole Alley, Title Boxing’s general manager. “Everybody fights something in their life and this is a good way to release stress.”

Stress relief is one thing participants can look forward to if they participate in the Saturday event.

“They’re having two classes hosted for us,” said Terry. “People can call; reserve a bag. They’ll come here and get their hands wrapped. The first class is $10, and the second class is $15 dollars for both.”

Anyone can take the classes, and even though they can be tough, the boxing classes are a great workout, and the classes are for the kids.

Alley said she hopes the fundraiser will help the children of Riley’s Army while shifting the focus of those who may be fighting their own battles.

“When you take these classes, it’s really hard to think about anything else going on in your life because you’re just focusing on the combinations and the hard workout,” said Alley.

The classes are on February 11.

The Boxing Basics at 2 p.m. for $10

The Kickboxing Class at 3:30 p.m. for $10

Or try both classes for $15

You can call Title Boxing Club to reserve a bag at (252) 689-6262.

Title Boxing is also opening up the whole month of February for free classes for first responders.