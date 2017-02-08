Price resigns at Wallace-Rose Hill

Wallace (WNCT) – Wallace-Rose Hill Coach Joey Price resigned his position with the school this morning, saying he was going to retire.

Price won the 1A state championship in 2009 and 2010 with the Bulldogs. He then led Wallace-Rose Hill to the 1AA state championship in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He was 107-15 in eight seasons at the school.

Price was 238-42 in twenty years of coaching. he spent his first twelve seasons at South Columbus, where he was 131-27.

The new Wallace-Rose Hill coach will inherit a rising senior class that has gone 45-3 with three state titles. That class includes stars Javonte Williams and Desmond Newkirk.

More than a great coach, Joey Price was a true character. He will certainly be missed on the sidelines in Eastern North Carolina.