Pitt Community College to open 2017 season this weekend at USC Sumter

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – Defending Region X champion Pitt Community College will open their 2017 baseball season this weekend at USC Sumter.

Last year Pitt rallied from a first round loss in the Region X tournament in Kinston to win the league title. Pitt had to win six straight games to win the Region X championship.

East Carolina Hall of Famer and Pitt Community College Coach Tommy Eason says his team is ready to get going.

“I think we are ready to play,” said Eason. “Sometimes practice becomes a little bit mundane. This is the opening week for many schools. Sumter has already played four games. They have a little bit better understanding where they are.”

Still, the Bulldog’s coach likes this year’s team.

“I feel pretty confident that this group is ready and ready to go compete against somebody else,” said Eason. “It’s a Catch-22 when you are talking about your team. You make think your pitching staff is really good but your offense is really not that good. I think we are well balanced. I do think our pitching staff is our strong point and we’re going to lean on them early but hopefully our offense picks up and takes over after that.”

PCC opens the season with a four game series at USC Sumter this weekend.