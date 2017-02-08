Onslow Co. deputies look for man they said took money for work he never did

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man they said collected money from an elderly person to do construction work and never completed it.

Deputies are looking for Edward Paul Pogorzelski, 40, who has outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses.

The Sheriff’s Office has released a photo from a previous mugshot.

If anyone has any knowledge of Edward Paul Pogorzelski or his whereabouts, they should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Simma at 910-455-3113, Kenneth_simma@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.