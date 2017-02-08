Local advocates spread awareness about teen dating violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, so local advocates and law enforcement officers are working to combat it.

1.5 million teenagers report being in an abusive relationship each year. One in 3 teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they’re in a relationship with.

A big piece of advice for parents is communication. Yet a recent survey finds 3 in 4 parents have never talked to their kids about domestic violence.

Local law enforcement officers say prevention starts with learning how to develop healthy relationships.

“So many times what people fail to realize is that there is a lot of controlling issues that is going on or taking place long before physical violence. So if we as a community and as a society can lower that bar, I think we’d be much better off,” said Pitt County Sheriff’s Sergeant John Guard.

Young women ages 16 to 24 experience the highest rate of dating violence. That’s almost triple the national average.

This is an issue only getting more complicated with social media. That’s why Sgt. Guard says it takes everyone working together.

“Society drives so much of what we do every day. And if we as a community and as a society say you know controlling behavior is unacceptable, I really believe that you’re going to drive down the incidents that we as law enforcement respond to,” Sgt. Guard said.

To help cut down on dating violence, the Center for Family Violence Prevention offers a program called Caring for Abused Teens in the Community and at Home, or CATCH. It addresses the emotional and mental needs of teens experiencing domestic violence in relationships or in their family. To learn more about CATCH, contact 252-748-4400.