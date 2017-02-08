Kinston community center and NC State hosting middle school forensic workshop

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
9oys-kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The J.H. Sampson Community Center is partnering with North Carolina State University’s Imhotep Academy to host a forensic science workshop.

The Academy, Biogen Foundation, and the community center will host a session on forensic chemistry on March 11th, 18th and 25th.

The session is open students in grades 6th-8th.

The three-day event is part of a year-round STEM enrichment program for middle schoolers in underserved or historically underrepresented groups.

Registration for the forensic session in Lenoir County ends on Feb. 8th at 11:59p.m. The cost is $25 dollars. Late registration is $35.

To register or for more information on other Imhotep Academy sessions click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s