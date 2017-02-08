Kinston community center and NC State hosting middle school forensic workshop

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The J.H. Sampson Community Center is partnering with North Carolina State University’s Imhotep Academy to host a forensic science workshop.

The Academy, Biogen Foundation, and the community center will host a session on forensic chemistry on March 11th, 18th and 25th.

The session is open students in grades 6th-8th.

The three-day event is part of a year-round STEM enrichment program for middle schoolers in underserved or historically underrepresented groups.

Registration for the forensic session in Lenoir County ends on Feb. 8th at 11:59p.m. The cost is $25 dollars. Late registration is $35.

To register or for more information on other Imhotep Academy sessions click here.