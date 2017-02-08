Jacksonville homes, vehicles hit with anti-Trump vandalism

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after homes and vehicles in two downtown neighborhoods were the target of vandalism aimed at President Donald Trump.

Officers responding said they found cars and structures in residential areas damaged by spray-painted messages that were left overnight. Some of the graffiti contained profanity directed at Trump. Police said they are investigating 20 reports of property damage.

Neighbors who lived in the New River neighborhood said all the homes that were vandalized were either vacant, for rent or the owners were away.

“It seems a little out of place for the neighborhood,” said Frank Jones, who lives in the area. “It’s a good mix of people around in this area. Certainly didn’t seem like…super Trump supporters or anything that would generate hate.”

Police said the property damage occurred on Westminister Drive, Stratford Drive, Onslow Drive, Hargett Street, New River Drive, East Bayshore Drive, York Street, Nelson Drive, Glendale Road, Barn Street, Jarman Street, Dogwood Lane and Brentwood Avenue.

“We are conducting a detailed investigation,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, director of Public Safety. “We simply will not tolerate this destructive criminal behavior in our city.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact JPD Investigations Supervisor Mark Ketchum at 910-938-6412 or mketchum@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.