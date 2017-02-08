Interfaith Clergy works to bond Pitt County community together

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Pitt County’s Interfaith Clergy say, now, more than ever, it’s time to stand together as a community.

“That’s what it’s really about; all of us coming together,” said Pastor Rodney Coles, who started the Interfaith Clergy in Pitt County. “All of us are God’s children.”

The goal is to create dialogue while seeking a culture of tolerance and peace.

“We’re actually showing the community, if we can come together, you can come together,” said Coles,

The group is comprised of dozens of faith-based leaders standing together to address and resolve issues and concerns.

“We go into our own communities, and we ask our different groups what issues they’re having,” said Samar Badwan, the spokeswoman for Al-Masjid Islamic Center & Mosque.

“So much of what’s going on in our society is focusing on where we’re divided and what we don’t like about each other,” said Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman, with Congregation Bayt Shalom. “But most of us have a lot more common ground than division.”

Greenville police Chief Mark Holtzman said it is encouraging to see, “30 or 40 pastors from all around the community, all of different faiths, with law enforcement plugged in there with them, all having discussions.”

Badwan said it helps the community stand together.

“In a way, it’s breaking down barriers through us for the police department and letting the police know what the community feels about certain things and how they can help,” Badwan said.

