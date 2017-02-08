Greenville set to launch new website for attracting business

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville city leaders are continuing to work on new economic development projects, and the economic development team is set to launch a new marketing website later in the week.

The online tool will look to attract new businesses to the area.

They want organizations to have a one-stop shop to everything you need to know about Greenville.

“It’s geared solely toward industry and commercial interest in our community,” said Roger Johnson, economic development director. “It will talk about our demographics, the workforce, how expensive it is to do business here, the cost of taxes (and) incentives available.”

During the next few days, the city will work to get all the kinks out, and leaders hope to launch the website by Thursday.

Once it is live, businesses can view it at growgreenvillenc.com.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s