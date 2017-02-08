Greenville set to launch new website for attracting business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville city leaders are continuing to work on new economic development projects, and the economic development team is set to launch a new marketing website later in the week.

The online tool will look to attract new businesses to the area.

They want organizations to have a one-stop shop to everything you need to know about Greenville.

“It’s geared solely toward industry and commercial interest in our community,” said Roger Johnson, economic development director. “It will talk about our demographics, the workforce, how expensive it is to do business here, the cost of taxes (and) incentives available.”

During the next few days, the city will work to get all the kinks out, and leaders hope to launch the website by Thursday.

Once it is live, businesses can view it at growgreenvillenc.com.