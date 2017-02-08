First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today as a strong cold front moves toward the East. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat late tonight. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thundershowers. No severe weather is expected although some storms (mainly south and coastal) may have some gusty winds and heavy downpours. It is breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will dry by mid-morning with partying skies by noon.

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning showers and a storm, then clouds could break for peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and upper 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: A few strong to severe storms are possible late tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front pushes into the East. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are possible with a few storms.

A LOOK AHEAD: A few showers will linger Thursday behind the front and we’ll chill down overall to end the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

