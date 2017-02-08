First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
first-alert

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today as a strong cold front moves toward the East.  Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat late tonight.  Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thundershowers. No severe weather is expected although some storms (mainly south and coastal) may have some gusty winds and heavy downpours. It is breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will dry by mid-morning with partying skies by noon.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning showers and a storm, then clouds could break for peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and upper 60’s at the coast.

high

TONIGHT:  A few strong to severe storms are possible late tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front pushes into the East. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are possible with a few storms.

low020717_wx_capture_10020717_wx_capture_11

A LOOK AHEAD: A few showers will linger Thursday behind the front and we’ll chill down overall to end the week.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
58° F
precip:
50%
8am
Wed
58° F
precip:
50%
9am
Wed
60° F
precip:
30%
10am
Wed
63° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
58° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
58° F
precip:
50%
2am
Thu
58° F
precip:
50%
3am
Thu
57° F
precip:
50%
4am
Thu
58° F
precip:
60%
5am
Thu
58° F
precip:
90%
6am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
7am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.