ECU Women play well, but fall to (22) USF, 76-66 for 8th loss in a row

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
ecu-falls-to-usf

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina women played one of their best games of the season, but still came up short in falling for the 8th straight time, 76-66 to (22) USF.

The Bulls outscored East Carolina 20-14 in the 4th quarter to pull away for the victory. USF improves to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in the American. East Carolina is now 10-14 and 1-10 in the AAC.

Kitjia Laksa led all scorers with 34 points. She was 14-22 from the field.

Kristen Gaffney led East Carolina with 24 points.

The Pirates are back in action on Saturday at 5pm when they host Temple.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s