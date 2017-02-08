ECU Women play well, but fall to (22) USF, 76-66 for 8th loss in a row

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina women played one of their best games of the season, but still came up short in falling for the 8th straight time, 76-66 to (22) USF.

The Bulls outscored East Carolina 20-14 in the 4th quarter to pull away for the victory. USF improves to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in the American. East Carolina is now 10-14 and 1-10 in the AAC.

Kitjia Laksa led all scorers with 34 points. She was 14-22 from the field.

Kristen Gaffney led East Carolina with 24 points.

The Pirates are back in action on Saturday at 5pm when they host Temple.