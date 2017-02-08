East Carteret sweeps Pamlico in key Coastal Plains 1A Doubleheader

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
pamlico-vs-e-carteret-senior-night

BEAUFORT (WNCT) – Jack Garrison scored 21 points and dished out 9 assists to lead East Carteret to at least a share of the league title with their 71-44 win over Pamlico Wednesday night.

The game was a complete turnaround from the last time these two met, when Pamlico rolled to a 72-27 win.

The Mariners improved to 10-1 in league play. Pamlico falls to 9-2. Both teams have one game to play in the regular season in the Coastal Plains 1A conference.

In the girls game, East Carteret slipped by Pamlico, 49-46 to pull into a tie for first with the Hurricanes with one game to go. Both teams are now 10-1 in conference play.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s