East Carteret sweeps Pamlico in key Coastal Plains 1A Doubleheader

BEAUFORT (WNCT) – Jack Garrison scored 21 points and dished out 9 assists to lead East Carteret to at least a share of the league title with their 71-44 win over Pamlico Wednesday night.

The game was a complete turnaround from the last time these two met, when Pamlico rolled to a 72-27 win.

The Mariners improved to 10-1 in league play. Pamlico falls to 9-2. Both teams have one game to play in the regular season in the Coastal Plains 1A conference.

In the girls game, East Carteret slipped by Pamlico, 49-46 to pull into a tie for first with the Hurricanes with one game to go. Both teams are now 10-1 in conference play.