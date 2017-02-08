Driver faces charges after crashing car into Morehead City building

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department charges a woman after she crashes her car into a building on Wednesday.

It happened at the Liberty Medical Specialists store on Penny Lane.

Police say a woman was driving east on Bridge Street when she crossed into traffic on Penny Lane. She then hit a curb before crashing into the store’s front door.

Investigators say the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No one in the store was injured.

The driver was arrested and charged.

