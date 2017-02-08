Deputies: Onslow Co. couple ran meth lab with kids in home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County couple was arrested Tuesday after the Sheriff’s Office said they were operating a meth lab with children in the home.

John Baer, 33, and Nicole Parker, 27, both of Catherine Lake Road, face charges related to the operation of a meth lab as well as two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies said they received a complaint from Adult and Family Services indicating children were living in a home where meth was being used and manufactured.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies said they found evidence of a meth lab and that Baer, Parker and children were found inside the residence at the time of the search.

The children were left in the care of Adult and Family Services.

Baer and Parker were transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and each being held in lieu of $182,000 bail. They were both served with outstanding warrants for an unrelated incident upon their arrest.