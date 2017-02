WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for burglary.

Deputies say they are looking for Clarence Reed. The Sheriff’s Office says Reid also goes by”Wayne ‘O.”

The 41-year-old is wanted for Second Degree Burglary and Conspiracy.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows of Reid’s location to contact them at (252) 789-4500 or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252) 792-8800.