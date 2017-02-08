DeLalio Elementary students take part in global cardboard challenge

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students aboard New River Air Station are taking crafting to a whole new level and turning basic cardboard and paper into arcade games.

DeLalio Elementary students took part in the global cardboard challenge, which was inspired by 9-year-old Caine Monroy, who created cardboard arcades in Los Angeles.

Students started by planning out their arcade games and got to work Wednesday putting them together.

“I’m having a good time,” said fifth-grader Bryson Carter. “Yes, this is very difficult. And we even have an adult helping us. The fact that Caine didn’t even have an adult helping him, and he made all of these contraptions makes me very sad.”

The games opened up to the public Wednesday afternoon to play.

The initiative is all about promoting STEM education.

All of the cardboard and paper products used Wednesday came from recycled items.

Half of the games will be featured at the STEM carnival later February.

