Border Patrol seizes nearly 2 tons of marijuana camouflaged as limes

Matt Jaworowski, Nexstar National Desk Published: Updated:
Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol discovered nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as limes among a commercial shipment at the Mexican border in Pharr, Texas. (Courtesy: CBP)
Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol discovered nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as limes among a commercial shipment at the Mexican border in Pharr, Texas. (Courtesy: CBP)

PHARR, Texas (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office is commending a team of agents that discovered a stash of marijuana among a commercial shipment of limes.

According to a statement from CBP, the shipment was intercepted January 30 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on the Texas/Mexico border. A canine team and the use of an imaging system helped identify the narcotics.

The CBP states the officers recovered more than 30,000 fake limes that concealed small packages of marijuana – approximately 3,950 pounds.

The seized drugs have a street value of approximately $790,000.

Smugglers have used a similar tactic in the past. Last year, agents at the same border crossing found fake carrots stuffed with marijuana.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s