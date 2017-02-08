Are people sick of talking about HB2?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For almost a year, House Bill Two, North Carolina’s controversial bathroom law, has been a major news story whether that’s due to the back and forth between lawmakers, a loss of major sporting events or protests on both sides of the issue.

Most recently, the North Carolina Sports Association wrote General Assembly members urging elected leaders to repeal HB2.

“HB2 needs to be put to bed,” said Keith Kidwell, who supports HB2. “It is the law. It needs to stay the law.”

Rev. Rod Debs does not support HB2.

“This bill is an atrocious bill,” said Debs.

The two eastern North Carolina residents are on different sides of the issue.

One is for HB2, and the other is not.

But when asked a simple question, whether or not they’re sick of talking about the bill, their answers aren’t all that different.

“If we say we’re tired of it, you know, that people are tired of hearing of it, then they won’t fix this atrocious bill,” Debs said.

“If you’re sick of hearing about that then you’re sick of hearing about America because that’s what we are; we’re a nation that discusses our political difference and tries to come to some agreement,” said Kidwell.

In a nutshell, people on either side of the issue are not done with HB2.

As for general assembly stands, there is still no repeal.

The letter from the North Carolina Sports Association comes after the NCAA removed dozens on athletic tournaments in 2016.