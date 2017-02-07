Tuesday night high school hoops recap

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On a busy night in high school hoops in Eastern North Carolina, the Greene Central boys basketball team improved to 21-0 as they were able to knock of South Lenoir, 75-57.

Before the boys game, the Lady Blue Devils won a conference title by improving to 9-0 with a 57-28 win over Greene Central. Junior Hunter West scored her 1,000th career point in the victory.

The Kinston boys basketball team picked up a 67-50 victory over North Lenoir to improve to 7-2 in conference on the season. The Kinston girls completed the sweep of North Lenoir with a 56-33 win earlier in the night.

Also, on Tuesday night the Chargers of Ayden Grifton improved to 4-5 in conference play with a 52-49 victory over Goldsboro. The Lady Cougars picked up a 60-42 win over Ayden Grifton earlier in the night.

Rob Maloney’s D.H. Conley Vikings picked up a win over New Bern 55-43 to improve to 9-2 in conference play on the year.

The North Pitt boys basketball team held strong at home with a 78-53 victory over Washington. The Lady Panthers helped to complete the sweep of Washington with a 53-57 win as they improve to 19-3 on the season.