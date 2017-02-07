Pirate 1st Baseman Harmon out for Ole Miss series

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina Senior 1st baseman Bryce Harmon will miss the Pirate’s opening series at Ole Miss with a wrist injury.

Third year Pirate head coach Cliff Godwin confirmed the story before practice on Tuesday.

“Yeah, he’s going to be out for a few weeks,” Godwin said. “He won’t be available for Ole Miss and then we’ll be able to revaluate him. He has got a wrist injury and he will be out for sometime but he will not be out for an extended amount of time.”

The 6th ranked Pirates open the 2017 baseball season at Ole Miss a week from Friday. East Carolina will host LaSalle a week after that for the team’s home opener.