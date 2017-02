NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police are investigating after they found a dead body in a home Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on the 1900 block of Wilson Street in New Bern for a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when police said they found the resident dead inside.

New Bern police said they are currently treating it as an unattended death and do not have any additional details at this time.

Officers are continuing to investigate.