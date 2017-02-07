NCDOT to intermittently close I-140 through Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will continue to close lanes intermittently on Interstate 140 from U.S. 421 to just east of I-40 through the Memorial Day weekend.

A statement from the department says the closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until May 29. Lane closures may also occur on weekends during the period.

The closures allow construction crews to safely resurface the roadway, repair traffic signals, reconstruct shoulders and handle bridge maintenance.

While no detours are required for the closures, motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays. They also need to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.