Legislators consider adding traffic stop info to driver’s ed handbooks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As part of a push by state lawmakers to amend the driver’s education handbook, some legislators want to include traffic stop procedures as part of the lesson plan.

After any major incident between law enforcement and civilians, there are a lot of questions.

If the incident happens at a traffic stop, drivers, especially new drivers, have even more questions.

That’s why legislators want to make traffic stop information a requirement, and the changes are in the form of House Bill 21.

If passed, driver’s education handbooks will include a description of law enforcement procedures during traffic stops.

Trooper Doug Coley, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, teaches driver’s education, and for the past two years, he has included traffic stop safety in his lesson plans.

“I got questions when I first started teaching some of the driver’s ed classes, and they asked, ‘what do I need to do?’ and it got to the point that I felt like I needed to add something in there,” Coley said.

Coley has this advice if you’re pulled over.

“There’s not a checkoff list for a vehicle stop, but the biggest thing is to pull to the right side of the roadway, remain in-vehicle and follow instructions the officers are going to direct you on,” said Coley.

Coley said adding traffic stop information to the handbook would benefit both law enforcement and new drivers.

He also hopes parents talk to their kids about what to do if they are stopped by law enforcement.

The bill has passed the first reading and now heads to committee.