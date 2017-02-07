Jacksonville officers meet with community for Coffee with a Cop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coffee, donuts and police officers — that was the scene at Tuesday’s Coffee with a Cop event in Jacksonville.

Community members came out to share cups of coffee with the Jacksonville Police Department and to discuss issues and concerns with the officers.

It was part of an effort to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community they serve.

Sgt. Dale Silance, who works with the Jacksonville Police Department’s community services division, said the event has steadily increased in popularity.

“It’s grown every time we’ve had the event,” said Silance. “People are open to meeting with law enforcement and voicing their concerns or just meeting to have a cup of coffee.”

Everyone who came out received special stickers.

The Coffee with a Cop program has been in Jacksonville for exactly one year, and Tuesday’s event was the fifth one since it began.

 

