Impact Trump’s Education Secretary pick could have on NC schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the controversy on Capitol Hill over confirming President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos continues, 9 On Your Side is taking a closer look at what impact it could have on schools in the East.

If confirmed as the federal chief of schools, DeVos would serve as President Trump’s principal adviser on federal education policies, programs, and activities.

Less than 10% of the state’s total budget for K-12 schools comes from the federal government, so its power over money in North Carolina schools is limited. However, state leaders say they depend heavily on federal dollars to fund outreach to poorer schools.

Critics say they’re concerned about DeVos becoming secretary because of her support of charter schools and school vouchers and lack of support for public education.

Supporters argue DeVos should be praised for using her wealth to help low-income children throughout her career.

President trump has talked about plans to increase school choice, which DeVos has done throughout her career. This is the biggest issue for critics. They cite her push for alternatives to public education, including creating more charter schools and allowing taxpayer funded vouchers to be used at private schools.

Opponents worry this will derail public education. Advocates for Trump’s nominee say school choice expands options for low-income families and students who need specialized education.

One of those supporters is North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis. He’s noted the state’s opportunity scholarship, allowing K-12 students to attend private schools with government tuition assistance, as one example of school choice benefiting the state.

DeVos’ confirmation hearing is set for Tuesday morning. Exactly half of all senators say DeVos is unqualified for the job. If the vote ends in a tie, Vice President Mike Pence makes the final decision. That’s never happened with a cabinet nominee in the senate’s history.