Homeless vets get free haircuts, clothing and more at ‘Stand Down’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For many attendees of Tuesday’s Veteran Stand Down and Outreach in Onslow County, it has been years since they last served in the military. Now they’re fighting a different kind of battle: homelessness.

While it’s easy to take the simple things for granted, for nearly 200 homeless veterans, getting free haircuts, clothing and food is priceless.

“It’s just so good for people to understand veterans are very important and give back to them,” said Donald Spicer, a veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division for four years.

After serving, Spicer said he found himself down on his luck.

“I was homeless,” said Spicer. “I suffered for a while, but I’m here today.”

That’s thanks in part to the 44 organizations that came together at the “Stand Down” to help struggling veterans like Spicer.

“They’ve given a lot,” said Reginald Roy, with the N.C. Works Center. “Of course, some gave all and never came back. But those who did come back, we want to honor them and support them.”

Many find themselves on the streets without food or clothing.

Active-duty Marines were on hand to help their less fortunate comrades.

“In the Marine Corps we’re taught to take care of our own,” said Cpl. Shaquel Brown. “So this is my chance to give back and take care of my fellow marines or any service member.”

They also made sure the veterans feel appreciated and don’t leave empty handed.

All left the event with bags full of essential daily items including shirts, socks, shampoo and razors.

There were also free haircuts and lunch.

Spicer said he has learned one very important lesson from his struggles.

“Bury your pride,” said Spicer. “Seek help.”

The Stand Down was opened to all needing help last year, not just service members.

Organizers said this was their largest event so far, with almost 200 veterans and others in need in attendance.