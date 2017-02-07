Homeless vets get free haircuts, clothing and more at ‘Stand Down’ event

elizabeth-tew By Published: Updated:
stand-down-2

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For many attendees of Tuesday’s Veteran Stand Down and Outreach in Onslow County, it has been years since they last served in the military. Now they’re fighting a different kind of battle: homelessness.

While it’s easy to take the simple things for granted, for nearly 200 homeless veterans, getting free haircuts, clothing and food is priceless.

“It’s just so good for people to understand veterans are very important and give back to them,” said Donald Spicer, a veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division for four years.

After serving, Spicer said he found himself down on his luck.

“I was homeless,” said Spicer. “I suffered for a while, but I’m here today.”

That’s thanks in part to the 44 organizations that came together at the “Stand Down” to help struggling veterans like Spicer.

“They’ve given a lot,” said Reginald Roy, with the N.C. Works Center. “Of course, some gave all and never came back. But those who did come back, we want to honor them and support them.”

Many find themselves on the streets without food or clothing.

Active-duty Marines were on hand to help their less fortunate comrades.

“In the Marine Corps we’re taught to take care of our own,” said Cpl. Shaquel Brown. “So this is my chance to give back and take care of my fellow marines or any service member.”

They also made sure the veterans feel appreciated and don’t leave empty handed.

All left the event with bags full of essential daily items including shirts, socks, shampoo and razors.

There were also free haircuts and lunch.

Spicer said he has learned one very important lesson from his struggles.

“Bury your pride,” said Spicer. “Seek help.”

The Stand Down was opened to all needing help last year, not just service members.

Organizers said this was their largest event so far, with almost 200 veterans and others in need in attendance.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s