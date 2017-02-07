First Alert Forecast: Unsettled mid-week weather

SUMMARY: After a quiet start to the work week, unsettled conditions return mid-week. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for late Wednesday, for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning but mild with temps in the 40s and 50s. There could be some areas of patchy fog and winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are variably cloudy and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are unseasonably warm, in the upper 60s coastal and lower 70s inland.

TONIGHT: Clouds with a few showers around tonight and unseasonably warm, in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and a chance of strong thunderstorms by evening. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

