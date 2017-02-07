First Alert Forecast: Unsettled mid-week weather

SUMMARY: After a quiet start to the work week, unsettled conditions return mid-week. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for late Wednesday, for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning but mild with temps in the 40s and 50s. There could be some areas of patchy fog and winds are breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are variably cloudy and breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are unseasonably warm, in the upper 60s coastal and lower 70s inland.

TONIGHT: Clouds with a few showers around tonight and unseasonably warm, in the mid to upper 50s to around 60. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and a chance of strong thunderstorms by evening. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 30% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 70% 56 ° F precip: 60% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast