Deputies: Maple Hill woman broke into neighbor’s home

MAPLE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Maple Hill woman was arrested Monday after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said she broke into a neighbor’s house and stole several items.

Rhiannon Willoughby, 36, of Nine Mile Road in Maple Hill, was charged with breaking and entering and a number of other charges.

Deputies said they responded to Nine Mile Road on January 26 in response to a breaking and entering where several items were stolen.

Deputies said Willoughby had pawned some of the items, and after questioning, she was arrested.

She is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $22,000 bail.

