Cooper says there’s more urgency to repeal House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says more than ever “there’s an urgency” to eliminate House Bill 2 because the NCAA will soon begin making decisions on where to hold college sports championships for the next five years, and North Carolina could miss out because of the law.

Cooper told reporters Tuesday that Republican lawmakers must let colleagues in the next few weeks vote to repeal the law limiting LGBT rights or there will be more economic damage.

The NCAA pulled several championships from North Carolina this academic year due to HB2.

Cooper was responding to a letter from a state sports organization warning the NCAA would likely reject pending North Carolina bids because of HB2.

A repeal effort failed in December. Republican legislative leaders say a new compromise is now needed.