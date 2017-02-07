Concrete truck overturns, partially blocked Highway 17

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
concrete-truck

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A concrete truck overturned and partially blocked Highway 17 Tuesday morning.

The truck took exit ramp NC 24 Bypass to merge onto U.S. 17 South when the driver lost control, and the truck overturned onto its left side at 8:42 a.m. Concrete spilled from the LMP Concrete Inc. truck, and the truck lost part of its load on Highway 24.

The driver, James Rogers of Pink Hill, was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Rogers has been charged with exceeding a safe speed.

The NCDOT, fire department and owner of the truck helped clean up the debris.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The road is expected to be opened up within the next 30 minutes.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s