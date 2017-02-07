Concrete truck overturns, partially blocked Highway 17

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A concrete truck overturned and partially blocked Highway 17 Tuesday morning.

The truck took exit ramp NC 24 Bypass to merge onto U.S. 17 South when the driver lost control, and the truck overturned onto its left side at 8:42 a.m. Concrete spilled from the LMP Concrete Inc. truck, and the truck lost part of its load on Highway 24.

The driver, James Rogers of Pink Hill, was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Rogers has been charged with exceeding a safe speed.

The NCDOT, fire department and owner of the truck helped clean up the debris.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The road is expected to be opened up within the next 30 minutes.